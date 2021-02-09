The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 9th February 2021

Today on The Way It Is

More about that proposed wind farm bigger and taller than almost any wind farm in Ireland, Sue talks to a local woman about it,

A grieving relative welcomes the introduction of legislation which will again allow the naming murdered children,

The Historyman, a story from the Historyman aka Donal Cadogan who in the following piece is reminded of the story of a priest from Carlow who embarked on a long pilgrimage in the 1820s

John Kirwan on his book about Lady Louisa Tighe of Woodstock, Inistioge,

IT Carlow Scholarship Students Shine,

And Cllr David FitzGerald responds to what John Mc Guinness had to say on this show yesterday evening