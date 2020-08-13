The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 12th August 2020

On the show….

As primary and secondary school’s across Kilkenny and Carlow prepare to re-open, a parent outlines her concerns to Sue and Principal Simon Lewis, sheds light on preparations at Educate Together, Carlow.

American in Ireland, Susan Mosse, co-owner of Mosse Pottery talks to Sue about Kamala Harris, the woman tipped to be a future US President.

And HSE Dietician, Aislinn Murphy fills us in on coffee – the good, the bad and the ugly!

PART ONE



In hour two of The Way It Is, Sue Nunn asks the Mayor of Carlow, Fergal Browne about the great Carlow / Laois border debate.

Rathanna is the focus of the “Stories from the Blackstairs” series by Monica Hayes.

Niall Dollard of Kilkenny Weather gives us an update on predictions of local thunder storms.

And, MSD provide a statement following a confirmed case of Covid19 at the company’s Carlow facility.

PART TWO

