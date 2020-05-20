The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 20th May 2020

Today on the show….Its World Bee Day and we hear from James Morrissey author of a lovely book on bees called The Bees Knees…. What about the Greens and what about government formation, we have analysis with Pat O’Neill, former Fine Gael Senator and Sean Butler, Labour Party activist. Aislinn Murphy, HSE Dietician on eating home grown food and how good it is for you in these times, sourcing hundreds of laptops and tablets to older people in our nursing homes with Comfort 4 Covid. Stories from the Blackstairs series and Seamus Nugent of the Kilkenny Sports Partnership