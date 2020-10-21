The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 21st of October 2020

On Wednesday’s show,

Zoe Carol Wong dress designer and maker on working from home and the special properties of linen and staying upbeat. She speaks on the face masks she is making too!

An update on our Kevin Barry story from Síofra O’Donovan and Niamh Barry

HSE Dietician Aislinn Murphy on hormones and diet,

An update on the Thomas Woodgate story with his Grandniece Joan Bryan from Callan,

Collette Byrne CEO Of Kilkenny County Council on local authority’s response for the duration of Level 5

And Professor Gerry Killeen on level 5, will it work?