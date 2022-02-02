The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Wednesday 2nd February 2022

The Way It Is;

On Wednesday’s Show,

Edwina visits Kilkenny Fire Station and hears about the service’s five year plan.

A local listener, Ann (not her real name), on being afraid to go out again after COVID. She also talks about the reward that the frontline workers are getting.

Sadhbh O’Neill, a lecturer in climate policy and politics at DCU’s School of Law and Government, hopes she is heading for Seanad Eireann.

Reaction from Leaving Cert students, Ebony Masuku and Katie Brooks, to the Minister for Education’s decision on this year’s Leaving Cert.

and Nathalie Lennon ahead of her first health and fitness show, Power Hour, here on KCLR.