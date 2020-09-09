The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 9th September 2020

On Wednesday’s show, Sean Butler, Labour Activist and Political Commentator, on Phil Hogan’s claim as reported in the Kilkenny People, that ‘the government attacked me’. Sean also touches on Brexit and the serious situation that is evolving there. School principal Simon Lewis, Carlow Educate Together on how his school is getting on in these Covid times. Food allergies and intolerance with Aislinn Murphy HSE dietitian. KCLR’s Martin Bridgeman joins Sue in the wake of his show ‘Ceol Anocht’ being short listed for an IMRO. A brief exploration into the many townland names around the Blackstairs Mountains is the feature of our ‘Peak Experiences’ series and Adi Roche, CEO of Chernobyl Children International, warning of the risks as Ukraine plans hazardous dredging in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.