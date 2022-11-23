Thefts of catalytic converters on the rise across Carlow and Kilkenny

The surge in thieves targetting catalytic converters is escalating locally, according to Gardaí.

Six were taken from places like Owning, Piltown, Carlow and Tullow in one three-day period last week.

It’s mostly affecting the Prius and other hybrid cars and vans where the design makes them easier to remove.

Garda Brian Wilkinson says the number of local incidents is increasing rapidly; “Certainly seems to be escalating across both counties, Carlow and Kilkenny, and gardaí are investigating the thefts of catalytic converters, in particular between last Monday the 14th and last Wednesday the 16th there are six incidents which have been reported to gardaí in Kilkenny and Carlow”.

Meanwhile, a warning’s been issued to those with work vans.