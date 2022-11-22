Gardaí issued a warning after three work vans were targeted by thieves overnight

Gardaí have issued a warning after three work vans were targeted by thieves in Kilkenny city.

The vehicles at a hotel carpark, in Loughboy and on the Waterford road were all hit sometime between 6.30pm and 9pm last night.

Work tools were taken from some of them.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in any of those areas yesterday evening to contact them on 056 7775000.