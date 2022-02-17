There doesn’t have to be bad blood between farmers and An Taisce according to Kilkenny IFA Chair

Glanbia says they are not producing less cheddar cheese.

One of the reasons given for building a massive new factory in South Kilkenny to produce continental style cheese for the European Market to compensate for the lost of the UK market post Brexit.

The plans for the €140million development at Belview can finally go ahead now that the Supreme Court has dismissed a legal challenge to the planning permission from An Taisce. (See here).

Our Sue Nunn was joined on last evening’s The Way It Is by Glanbia Ireland’s Corporate Affairs Director Pat O’Keeffe and An Taisce’s Natural Environment Officer Dr Elaine McGoff:

On the same programme, Kilkenny IFA County Chair Jim Mulhall said there doesn’t need to be bad blood between farmers and An Taisce.

Hear him here: