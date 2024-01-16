“There has to be a better system put in place” says Carlow councillor Fergal Browne regarding communication around accommodation plans for Ukrainians and international protection applicants

Carlow councillors have hit out at late notification of plans to accommodate people fleeing war and persecution from other countries at two sites in the town centre.

Families from Ukraine are to move into the former Capuchin Friary with others who are international protection applicants set to reside at the old St Brigid’s nursing home and maternity hospital.

Protests have taken place outside both buildings.

At their county council meeting yesterday, local representative highlighted how they were informed just days before the first arrivals and Cllr Fergal Browne’s been telling KCLR he’s frustrated;

