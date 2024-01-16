“The increase number of protests is something that is of concern” says Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien of recent scenes including in Carlow and Kilkenny

The Housing Minister’s insisting that Ireland remains a country of welcomes.

That’s despite protests that have been taking place outside buildings where those from Ukraine or international protection applicants are due to be housed.

Such scenes have been seen in recent weeks outside the long-vacated Josephine’s Restaurant site in Urlingford, the former Capuchin Friary in Carlow town as well as the nearby St Brigid’s nursing home and maternity hospital.

Latest IPAS figures show 330 people are being accommodated across the two counties, while Carlow and Kilkenny each has 1.5% of the overall number of Ukrainians living locally, both among the lowest in the country.

On a local visit yesterday Minister Darragh O’Brien spoke with our Edwina Grace – hear that here;