Kilkenny delivered a powerful display in Portlaoise last night as they defeated Dublin to capture their 28th Leinster Under-20 Hurling Championship title.

Early goals from Rory Glynn and Aaron McEvoy laid the foundation for a comprehensive 2-21 to 0-17 victory, setting the Cats up for an All-Ireland final clash with Tipperary on May 31st.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kilkenny manager Mark Dowling praised his squad’s determination and team spirit, crediting their success to months of hard work and unity.

“They’re an incredibly gutsy group of lads,” Dowling told KCLR’s match commentator Brendan Hennessy. “I would say an incredibly close group of lads, and they’ve worked hugely. I’m just delighted that they have something to show for that.”

With the Leinster title secured, focus now turns to the All-Ireland final against a highly rated Tipperary side.

“You get over one, you have to start looking at the next one,” Dowling added. “But look, that’s the nature of it. It’s great to have that headache—a nice headache to have—for the next week and a have to try and plan for Tipperary. They are the favourites for the competition, and deservedly so. But it’s a great challenge for our lads to try and take them down, and we’ll go about that.”

Supporters can hear more from Mark Dowling and reaction from the Kilkenny camp on a brand-new episode of the KCLR Hurling Podcast, available now wherever you get your podcasts.

Also on the latest episode, Michael Walsh, Aidan “Taggy” Fogarty, and Westmeath manager Joe Fortune join the panel to preview the All-Ireland Under-20 final, and look ahead to a bumper weekend of action in the Leinster, Munster, and Joe McDonagh Cup championships.