Thieves posing as Gardai stole cash after ransacking Kilkenny home

Fake Gardai stole cash after ransacking a house in Co. Kilkenny.

Three men forced their way into a home in the Knockenbawn area of Kilmanagh under false pretences on Thursday evening.

The men claimed to be Guards but had their faces covered.

They ransacked the house before escaping with a sum of money.

The person in the house at the time was not injured in the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for information – they want to speak to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity – people or vehicles – in the area on Thursday, but particularly between 8pm and 10pm.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact the station in Kilkenny