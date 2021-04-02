This Is How We Do It: Sleuthing with the Scenes of Crime Unit in Kilkenny

With the Easter holidays fully underway, many of us will be looking for family games to keep us busy this weekend.

But imagine if you could have fun like this every day- and make a living from it!

Kilkenny’s Garda Tadhg Mohally works in the local Crime Scenes Unit.

He humbly describes his job as being like “a big game of hide and seek” – the bad guys are always leaving some evidence behind, and he has to discover it.

To find out exactly how he unearths all these clues and cracks the case, our reporter Shauna McHugh grilled him for some sleuthing tips.

Listen back here;