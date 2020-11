In a year that’s left many of us stuck at home with more free time than we would have liked, there’s never been a better chance to pick up a new skill!

And every Friday, KCLR LIVE are helping you add to that skillset with our new series ‘This Is How We Do It’.

First up, the lovely Philip Ireland from Philip Ireland Tyres has been teaching our reporter Shauna McHugh all about how to change a tyre: