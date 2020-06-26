Thomastown residents raise concerns about night works

Residents of Thomastown are worried that they’ll have to put up with night works when Kilkenny County Council digs up their streets.

They say they’re being left in the dark about plans to re-design the footpaths on Logan Street and Low Street.

Local man Ronan Walsh says they not been told exactly what will happen with the changes, or how and when the work will be carried out.

Ronan told KCLR that many are afraid they’ll have to put up with construction crews working through the night; “There’s quite a few residents on Low Street, not as many on Logan Street” he shared on The Way It Is. “But none of us like having our sleep disturbed or to upset [sleep] routines with children, especially not with construction work noise.”