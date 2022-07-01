Thomastown shown to the world in all its glory as Horizon Irish Open continues at Mount Juliet Estate

It’s day two of the Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet with excitement building toward the climax over the weekend.

Visitors are being reminded that all fans have to use the bus services and the park and ride from Stoneyford and Thomastown.

It’s taken a lot of work to bring the flagship golfing event back to the Thomastown venue this year after the disruption of the pandemic restrictions last year but General manager Mark Dunne has been telling KCLR it’s worth it.

The benefits too are being felt across the region (see here) while on the streets of Thomastown our Edwina Grace has been catching up with visitors and locals:

Full traffic plan here and stay tuned for updates – you’ll also hear from local businesses on Saturday morning’s The Bottom Line with John Purcell.