Those impacted by barn blazes in Callan have met with Gardaí and IFA reps

Gardaí and farming representatives have been meeting with those affected by barn blazes in Callan.

Four separate properties within a mile of each other have seen fires break out in the last two months, the most recent in the Bauntha area last Wednesday (see here).

The Divisional Crime Prevention Officer and members of the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) are understood to have visited the county Kilkenny town this morning.

Anybody with information is encouraged to contact gardaí while this locality’s Chief Superindent Padraig Dunne this afternoon emphasised that his members are also available should anybody be fearful of such activity.