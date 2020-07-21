Thousands attend Jack Charlton’s funeral while local broadcaster remembers his visit to Kilkenny

Thousands of people lined the street of Ashington in Northumberland to pay their final respects to Jack Charlton.

The former Ireland soccer manager was laid to rest today, after he passed away earlier this month.

Here at home, local broadcaster Pat Treacy has been reminiscing about his interview with Jack Charlton here in Kilkenny back in 1994..

It took place on the February before the 1994 World Cup and he says, “there was massive excitment as he arrived in a helicoptor. The school children were let out of school on that particular occassion to come to High Street and meet him. The place was thronged.”