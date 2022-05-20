Three arrests in Carlow town following major search operation this morning as part of investigations into Tuesday’s Tullow Street incident

Three people have been arrested following a major search operation in Carlow town this morning.

Local detectives, the armed support unit and the Garda dog unit searched two properties in the town as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident on Tullow St on Tuesday morning which saw a business premises destroyed when a car was set alight after being driven into it. (More on that here).

Three people have been arrested, one of them is being questioned in Carlow with two others detained in Garda stations in Kildare.

Superintendent Aidan Brennan had the update on KCLR Live just after 10am this morning – hear his conversation with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin here: