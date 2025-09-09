Fianna Fáil’s set to nominate its Presidential hopeful later.

Confirmed in the race are Heather Humpreys for Fine Gael and Independent Catherine Connolly, who has the support of Labour and People Before Profit, while a number of individuals are bidding for the backing of councillors and Sinn Fein’s yet to decide if they’ll run a candidate.

For Fianna Fáil it’s a two-man battle between former Dublin football manager Jim Gavin and MEP Billy Kelleher with party members to vote at 11:30am – Gavin appears to be the favourite but it’s not over until the ballot as Carlow Kilkenny Deputy Peter Chap Cleere outlines;