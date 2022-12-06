Three days of the Kilkenny Lions Club Christmas Hamper Appeal General Auction kicks off this (Tuesday) morning

The 2022 Kilkenny Lions Club Hamper general appeal will be live on KCLR over the next three days.

The annual appeal has raised more than €800,000 since 2002 in the county and that’s set to be topped this week.

This year’s festive fundraising kicked off with the start of the Farm Auction last week on the Farm Show with Matt O’Keeffe.

Now, a more general range of great items and vouchers donated by local retailers will be auctioned off live on KCLR from here til Thursday finishing up with the second part of the farm auction.

You’ll get all you need on KCLR Breakfast with John Walsh (7-10am) and The John Keane Show (12-4pm) with lot details available in the Kilkenny People newspaper or online here

Then during auction times you can ring and place your bid on 056 7796223.

Meanwhile, the Carlow Lions’ Food Appeal takes place from this Thursday to Saturday (8th to 10th December) and Thursday to Saturday (15th to 17 December) at Rath’s, SuperValu, Dunnes Stores and Tesco in Carlow town.