Carlow Lions Club launch Annual Christmas Food Appeal

Carlow Lions Club is asking people to give generously again this year.

The Annual Christmas Food Appeal has been launched with the aim of delivering hundreds of food hampers to local families who need a little help this Christmas.

John O’Donovon says you’ll see them outside supermarkets in the town on the 2nd and 3rd weekends in September.

“Don’t forget our Christmas food appeal and we’ll accept anything that’s non-perishable and our basket is over there and we, the Lions are standing at the baskets and thanking people for the donations that they give,” said John.

