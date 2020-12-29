Three fire stations in Carlow and Kilkenny included in €61 million Fire Service Capital Programme

Three local fire stations are getting a boost under a new €61 million euro Fire Service Capital Programme.

Construction’s ready to start in Urlingford next year at a cost of 1.7 million with Kilkenny to get a new headquarters in 2022 at a cost of 6 million.

While the upgrading or refurbishment of Bagenalstown’s is at design stage and is due to proceed next year or the year after, costing half a million.

Meanwhile, the services in both Carlow and Kilkenny are to get a new appliance each among a 35 vehicle allocation across the country.