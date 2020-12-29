KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Three fire stations in Carlow and Kilkenny included in €61 million Fire Service Capital Programme
Both counties are getting a new appliance each as well
Three local fire stations are getting a boost under a new €61 million euro Fire Service Capital Programme.
Construction’s ready to start in Urlingford next year at a cost of 1.7 million with Kilkenny to get a new headquarters in 2022 at a cost of 6 million.
While the upgrading or refurbishment of Bagenalstown’s is at design stage and is due to proceed next year or the year after, costing half a million.
Meanwhile, the services in both Carlow and Kilkenny are to get a new appliance each among a 35 vehicle allocation across the country.