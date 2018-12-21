Three injured in hit and run in County Carlow last night

Three men were injured in a hit and run in Bagenalstown overnight.

It happened at about 2.15 this morning as the men were walking along the Royal Oak Road.

They were struck by a silver coloured car that came from the Fr Cummin’s Park direction towards the Royal Oak Road.

The driver failed to stop.

It’s the second such incident in the county in a week – in the early hours of Sunday morning two pedestrians were struck by a car, which also failed to stop, at Shamrock Plaza in Carlow Town.

Gardaí are interested in hearing from anybody with information on either incident.