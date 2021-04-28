Three men arrested following series of raids in Wicklow and Dublin

Detectives have carried out a series of raids in Dublin and Wicklow in connection with an investigation into an illegal immigration racket.

Three men are being held at various Garda stations across the capital city this afternoon.

The suspects, aged 26, 46, and 52, were arrested when officers searched five homes in Dublin and one in Co. Wicklow in connection with an investigation into an organised crime group.

Gardaí says they’re suspected of facilitating illegal immigration through the Common Travel Area between Ireland and the UK.

During the course of the raids, Gardaí recovered suspected false documents, telephones, financial documentation, and cash.

While the operation was underway here, Immigration Enforcement within the UK’s Home Office took part in related searches.

Relevant investigations are taking place by the Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force and are supported by Europol.

In a statement, Gardaí says this operation was aimed at protecting the common travel area from being exploited by organised crime groups.