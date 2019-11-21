KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Three men due in court today over Co Kilkenny burglary this week
Three men in their 20’s are due before Carlow District Court today all charged with burglary.
They were among four arrested in connection with a burglary at a farmyard in Johnswell in Kilkenny on Tuesday night.
Three were questioned at Kilkenny garda station – two of them are due in court with another released pending a file to the DPP.
A fourth man arrested and questioned in Thomastown yesterday has also been charged.
All three have addresses in Kilkenny.