Garda helicopter called in to assist in manhunt for burglary suspects in Kilkenny

3 men are in Garda custody in Kilkenny in connection with a burglary in the Johnswell area last night.

One man was detained at the scene, while a manhunt followed for the other suspects which saw the Garda helicopter deployed to assist local resources.

2 other men were located after a couple of hours and all 3 were taken to Kilkenny Garda station for questioning.

Tools and other building equipment were recovered.