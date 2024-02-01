Three people dead following crash in Carlow overnight

Three people have died following a crash in Carlow overnight.

The single vehicle incident happened at about midnight on the N80 at Leagh between Graiguenaspiddoge and Kellistown.

All were the occupants of one car – a fourth was taken to St Luke’s Hospital, the nature of their injuries is unknown.

The road is closed between Glynn’s Buses and Tinryland and is expected to remain so until lunchtime.

Emergency services remain at the scene where a technical examination is due to take place.

Stay tuned for updates.