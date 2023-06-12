Thunderstorms today but Kilkenny and Carlow should escape the worst says Carlow Weather

We could be hit by thunderstorms today but Carlow and Kilkenny should avoid the worst of them.

That’s according to a local forecaster after Met Eireann issued a yellow warning until 10 o’clock tonight

We can expect localised slow-moving showers with heavy downpours, potential thunderstorms and a chance of hail with a risk of spot flooding and Difficult travelling conditions.

It’s in effect across the east and north of the country but Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather, says the worst downpours should pass us by:

“Well, there is a risk of thunderstorms developing and some could be quite intense locally,” said Alan.

“I think we may escape the worst of them, but certainly a risk of some thunderstorms hitting Carlow and Kilkenny this afternoon this evening, and then dying out later,” he added.