Tirlán revenue climbed over three billion euro last year

Tirlan revenue climbed over three billion euro last year.

It announced its first annual report after rebranding last year.

The accounts show revenue up by 36% for 2022 despite the economic uncertainty and the war in Ukraine.

Tirlán CEO Jim Bergin has been telling KCLR Farming correspondent Matt O’Keeffe, that it was a strong year:

“It has balanced out well at the end of the day our revenues went over three billion for the first time,” said Jim.

“We made a profit of 71.9 million which is 2.5% operating profit after tax which is 1.5%.

“That’s not a very high-profit percentage but that’s the model that we have and we delivered on that last year and I think both the business and our farmers would be happy with the outcome of last year,” he added.