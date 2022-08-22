Today marks 100 years since the death of Michael Collins, Kilkenny has held a commemoration while Carlow cinema will screen the film of his life

The 100th anniversary of the death of Michael Collins is today.

Aged 31, the Irish revolutionary was shot dead in an ambush in his native County Cork on this date (22nd August) in 1922.

At the time, Collins was chairman of the Irish provisional government, commander-in-chief of the army and Minister for Finance.

Speaking at Béal na Bláth yesterday, current Finance Minister Paschal Donohue outlined what he thinks Collins would say about Ireland – 100 years on saying “I think on balance he would find much to be very proud of, I think the island that we now have and the level of indepedence that we have, our economic development, our social development, but equally I htink he would also be exhorting those of us in public life and the government to continue to work hard and to do better”.

Many turned out on Kilkenny Castle grounds yesterday for a special commemoration

While in Carlow, tickets are going on sale today for a special screening of the film Michael Collins.

Fine Gael has teamed up with the Omniplex Cinema Group to host Neil Jordan’s 1996 biopic on the 6th of September.

The local Omniplex will be showing the film at seven o’clock on that Tuesday night.

Passes will be available today via Eventbrite