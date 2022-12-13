“Today marks another step forward in meeting our Biodiversity challenges in Ireland” says Heritage Minister, Carlow Kilkenny Green representative Malcolm Noonan

Today marks another step forward in meeting our Biodiversity challenges in Ireland.

So says Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan as he announced new governance and structures for the National Biodiversity Data Centre which is set to become a company limited by guarantee in the New Year.

The Minister who is representing the country in Montreal this week for the Cop15 BioDiversity Summit says the new company will be subject to oversight by the Kilkenny based Heritage Council as he explained what it will all mean: