Today marks the 30th anniversary of the disappearance of Co Laois woman Imelda Keenan in Waterford city

Today marks the 30th anniversary of the disappearance of Imelda Keenan.

The Laois native had moved to Waterford city where she was last seen on this date in 1994 aged 22.

Gardaí have been investigating her disappearance since and today, three decades on, are reiterating their appeal for information.

What is known is that on the 3rd of January 1994 Imelda told her boyfriend whom she was living with in Waterford city that she was going to the post office.

She left their apartment at 1.30pm and walked down William Street onto Lombard Street – the last sighting of her was as she crossed the road at the corner of the Tower hotel.

The following day Imelda was reported missing by her brother Edward.

Now, both her family and Gardaí are appealing again for anybody with information to come forward, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

You can approach any garda station or contact their confidential line on 1800 666 111.