Traffic Builds as All Together Now Festival Finishes

There are reports of traffic building again as music fans prepare to leave the All Together Now Festival after the Bank Holiday Weekend.

There was criticism on Friday after thousands of drivers found themselves stuck in cars for hours, as they waited to get into carparks at the Curraghmore Estate in Waterford.

Gardai are advising there’s been a change to the exit routes for those leaving or collecting others today. Tune into KCLR news on the hour for updates.