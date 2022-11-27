Traffic plan in place for of memorial celebration for the late Vicky Phelan in Mooncoin

Thousands of people are set to attend a memorial celebration for the late Vicky Phelan today.

A traffic plan has been put in place ahead of the one o’clock start at the Church of the Assumption in her native Mooncoin.

Any traffic approaching from the Dublin/Waterford direction will be diverted at Dawn Meats Grannagh toward parking areas within the factory grounds.

Meanwhile, traffic approaching from the Limerick/Clonmel direction will be diverted at the Tower Road Junction from the Piltown Bypass towards a parking area at Piltown GAA grounds.

A park and ride facility will be available from 11am at both locations.

Finally, anyone who chooses to park in Mooncoin village will be directed towards parking in Martin Hawley’s Feild on Main Street, Mooncoin GAA Complex, and the Mooncoin Celtic Club Grounds at Suir Crescent.

The church has a maximum capacity of 300 people, with the nearby GAA complex screening the event on big screens.