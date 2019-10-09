KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Train delays for morning commuters in Carlow and Kilkenny

KCLR96FM News & Sport 09/10/2019

Trains into and out of Heuston Station in Dublin are being delayed this morning.

Damage to signalling equipment between Kildare and Newbridge is the season with overnight vandalism to blame.

Irish Rail tweeted early this morning to explain the delays.

They’ve issued an update to say the matter has been rectified but there are knock on delays still.

Close