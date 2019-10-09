Train delays for morning commuters in Carlow and Kilkenny

Trains into and out of Heuston Station in Dublin are being delayed this morning.

Damage to signalling equipment between Kildare and Newbridge is the season with overnight vandalism to blame.

Irish Rail tweeted early this morning to explain the delays.

Due to overnight vandalism of signalling equipment between Newbridge and Kildare, there will be significant delays to all services into and out of Heuston this morning. Delays of up to 60mins to all services are expected — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 9, 2019

They’ve issued an update to say the matter has been rectified but there are knock on delays still.