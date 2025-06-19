The Transport Minister will be asked today to comment on funding for the N25.

Safety concerns regarding a stretch of the route through south Kilkenny have been to the fore for quite some time – drawing about 600 people from across the south east to the Rhu Glenn Hotel in Slieverue for a public meeting on Monday night and subsequently has been raise at both Houses of the Oireachtas.

This morning, Wexford Senator Cathal Byrne is to call on Darragh O’Brien to make a statement on the future allocations particularly for the section between Glenmore Hill and Luffany Roundabout.