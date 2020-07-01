Travel agents call for more clarity on the safety of flying abroad

Travel agents are calling for more clarity on whether or not their customers should holiday abroad this summer.

Confusion is rising as senior health officials are urging anyone who has booked a holiday abroad to cancel it.

But a ‘safe list’ of countries people can fly to, without having to quarantine when arriving back, is currently being drawn up by government.

Pat Dawson is CEO of the Irish Travel Agents Association.

He says many of his customers are confused as to what they should do.

“The people I really feel for are the customers who booked their holidays before [Covid]. What do they do?” He told KCLR Live. “If they don’t go, the airlines aren’t offering refunds, but if they do go, they’re going against the public health advice.”