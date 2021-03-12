Catch UpKCLR BreakfastLifestyleTravel

Travel Talk on KCLR Breakfast (Friday, 12th March 2021)

Tom Britton joins our John Walsh every Friday after 9am to talk travel

Image: pexels.com

Ever been on a cruise or considered one for your holidays?

It seems many have – just look at marine traffic to get an idea!

There are a number of companies and a whole globe of destinations and already cabins are fast-booking for 2022 sailings.

Prices vary too, in some cases it can be cheaper to cruise than to stay at a hotel.

Tom Britton of Marble City Travel is a font of information on the topic and all things travel.

Questions from listeners are always welcome – you can email to [email protected] or text/WhatsApp during show time (7am to 10am, weekdays) to 083 3069696.

Also touched on this week were Ryanair’s travel wallet, why May 14th is a significant date for many countries and why Cuba should be on your bucket list.

Listen back here:

