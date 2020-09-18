Travel Talk on KCLR Breakfast (Friday, 18 September 2020)

Earlier this week the Irish government announced it’s ‘Resilience & Recovery 2020-2021: Plan for Living with Covid‘ and we’re all waiting to see how that pans out.

Those keen to do a spot of travel are also looking to the new Green List which comes into effect on Monday (21 September).

But what does it mean? Where can we go? How does the EU’s traffic light system fit around the Irish model? And can family or friends start making their Christmas plans to visit us a reality?

So many questions but thankfully we’ve Tom Britton of Marble City Travel on each week to answer what he can.

With John Walsh enjoying a few days off work at the moment, Brian Redmond instead took up the weekly chat with Tom instead.

Listen back here: