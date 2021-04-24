Travel Talk on KCLR Breakfast (Friday, 23rd April 2021)

Not sure what the plan is for international travel?

Don’t worry, nobody is as the messaging appears to have become very mixed with a number of key people saying some very different things in the past few days alone.

However, we know that the Digital Green Certificate is due in early June and by mid-July it should be active. By then too 80% of the population should have been vaccinated. But bear in mind you may need to have had two doses of certain vaccines to leave the country.

Each Friday after 9am Kilkenny Tom Britton of Marble City Travel joins our John Walsh on KCLR Breakfast to discuss the latest updates.

Also under discussion were the exemptions from mandatory hotel quarantine, the new Apple AirTag, how tens of thousands of people are still waiting on their passport and Cruiscations.

Questions from listeners are always welcome. You can email to [email protected] or text/WhatsApp during show time (7am to 10am, weekdays) to 083 3069696.

Listen back to their latest chat here: