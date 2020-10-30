Travel Talk on KCLR Breakfast (Friday, 30 October 2020)

How’s the new traffic light system going? It looks like each country’s doing its own thing but can all in the EU rally together?

What about planning to get away on holidays for Christmas? And what are Disney Paris up to in the next while?

And with news of the tragedy unfolding in France bringing Nice to the fore of the conversation, many were wondering what the area is like to visit in “normal” times. And where should we be dreaming of for next Summer if we can move abroad?

Tom Britton of Marble City Travel was back on KCLR Breakfast with John Walsh on Friday to answer these questions & more.

If you've something to pose to him, please email [email protected] then listen in for the answer.

