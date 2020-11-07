Travel Talk on KCLR Breakfast (Friday, 6 November 2020)

From midnight on Sunday Ireland’s colour coded risk categorisation will refer to EU regions rather than individual countries.

It’s as further steps are being taken to bring Ireland into line with the EU Traffic Light System for travel during Covid-19.

Will it all have an impact on Christmas travel? And what does it all mean for the travel industry?

Putting the pandemic aside and focusing on future holidays the Maldives, the Algarve, Majorca, Cancún are all apparently looking good.

Added to that British Airways is suspending operations at Gatwick due to the UK Lockdown while two countries are being removed from Northern Ireland’s green list and Dublin Airport’s terminal one’s getting a facelift.

