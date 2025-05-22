Traveller Pride 2025 launches this morning at St Catherine’s Community Centre in Carlow, marking the beginning of a day-long celebration of Traveller culture, heritage, and community.

The annual event, hosted by In Sync and supported by a range of local community services, offers an opportunity for people of all backgrounds to engage with the rich traditions and contributions of the Traveller community. From 11am, the centre opened its doors to the public, welcoming them to enjoy traditional music, storytelling, art displays, and cultural exhibits.

One of the highlights of this year’s event is a living history experience featuring a restored barrel-top wagon, offering visitors a rare glimpse into the traditional Traveller way of life. The exhibit brings history to life with stories, songs, and demonstrations from community members who have lived and preserved these traditions.

Shane Hamilton, one of the organisers and a long-time advocate through St Catherine’s Community Centre, says the event is about more than celebration — it’s about challenging prejudice and promoting inclusion.

“We want to create a space where the wider community can engage with Traveller heritage in a positive way,” said Hamilton. “It’s about breaking down stereotypes, building understanding, and celebrating the real contributions that Travellers make to society.”

Mr. Hamilton added that the event recognises the diversity within the Traveller community, welcoming people of all backgrounds, genders, and sexualities.

While Traveller Pride is distinct from LGBTQ+ Pride events, organisers say it shares a similar spirit — offering a platform for visibility, respect, and self-expression for a community that has often faced discrimination.

The celebration also features contributions from local schools, men’s and women’s groups, and third-level institutions, all highlighting creative work and community projects by Travellers in Carlow and beyond.