Tributes being paid to wife of Ploughing Champion who passed away on Saturday

Tributes are being paid to local woman Ailish Tracey who passed away on Saturday.

She was the wife of Eamon Tracey, who was a National Ploughing Champion for 10 years in a row, and also won several World Ploughing titles.

She passed away on Saturday at the age of 49 after an illness.

Anna Marie McHugh is with the National Ploughing Assocation. She’s says tributes have been coming in from the ploughing community from all over the world, “the first thing this morning there was a message from the chairman of the world assoccation in New Zealand, they’ve come from Austria, they’ve come from America, they’ve come from everywhere.”

“That’s not just because Eamon was a world champion and thats what people might think but Ailish was such a personality. She went to every single international competition that Eamon went to,” she says.