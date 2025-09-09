Tributes continue for the south Kilkenny man who died suddenly.

33-year-old Kilmacow native Luke Harney died yesterday (Monday) at University Hospital Waterford having taken ill a couple of days beforehand.

Funeral details have been announced – see here.

Yesterday, his home GAA Club outlined its members grief while the county board issued the following on its website:

“Kilkenny GAA is deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Luke Harney, former Kilkenny hurler and proud Kilmacow clubman.

Luke was a gifted hurler whose talent and passion shone through from a young age. Luke represented both his club and county with distinction, wearing the black and amber jersey with pride. Among his many achievements, he won an All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship with Kilkenny in 2010, went on to represent the county at Under-21 level, and later added an All-Ireland Intermediate Hurling medal in 2016.

At club level with Kilmacow, Luke was a driving force across the grades, helping secure titles at underage and adult levels. He was known not only for his commitment on the field but also for his dedication to the game and the values of our GAA community.

His loss will be felt greatly in Kilmacow, across Kilkenny, and among the many friends he made through hurling.

Kilkenny GAA extends its deepest sympathies to Luke’s fiancée Natasha, his daughters Holly and Sofia, his parents Paul and Jacinta, his brothers Gerry, Shane and Jake, his extended family, his many friends, and his clubmates in Kilmacow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, if desired, to the Dillon Quirke Foundation.”

KCLR News’ Martin Quilty knew Luke and paid his own tribute to him on The KCLR Daily this morning;