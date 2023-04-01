Tributes paid to Carlow man who died in a tragic accident earlier this week

Tributes are pouring in for a Carlow man who died tragically earlier this week.

David Hutton, who resided in Paulstown Co Kilkenny, has been described as “one of the outstanding juvenile athletes in Carlow”.

In a post on its Facebook account, the Ballon/Rathoe Community Games and Athletic Club said it wished to express its “sincere sympathy to David’s wife and children and the Hutton and Murphy families on the tragic death of David.”

David was a son of the club’s former chairman Jack Hutton. In his youth, David won county championships in sprint events, as well as across the 800 and 1500 meter distances. He also won the long jump on two occasions, as well as two county cross country championships also. He also represented Ballon Rathoe in the relay on many occasions.

In another tribute, the Fighting Cocks GAA Club described David’s passing as “a tragedy” in their community, and that their “thoughts and sympathy are with the Hutton and Murphy families”.

The Carlow Autograss Club, of which David was a member, have said that they are “very saddened” to hear of his death, saying “The club would like to offer our sincere condolensces to his wife Caroline, his children Dean, Ross and Zoey. Also thinking of Noel, Vincent, Brian, Bridget, Ashling, Emma and all his extended family at this time. May he rest in peace.”

David’s funeral mass (see details here) will take place on Monday morning at 11.00am in the Church of the Assumption Paulstown, followed by burial in the Holy Family Cemetary.