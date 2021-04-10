Trinity College elects first ever female Provost

Trinity College has elected their first ever female Provost in the university’s 429 year history.

Callan’s Professor Linda Hogan made it down to the final two of the voting today, but sadly lost out to Linda Doyle, Trinity’s Professor of Engineering and the Arts.

Over 850 full-time academic staff at Trinity took part in today’s online election.

Professor Doyle will take up office as Provost from 1st August, and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris says a major glass ceiling has been shattered with her appointment