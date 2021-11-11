Truck load in North Kilkenny found to be more than 12,000kg overweight

A HGV in North Kilkenny was found to be carrying more than 12,000kg extra of a load than it should.

Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit stopped the stone-carrying, four axel rigid lorry in Ballyragget yesterday.

It was taken to an official weighbridge where it weighed in at 44,200KG.

A prosecution’s to follow.

Gardaí say the weight would put the braking system and tyres on the lorry under severe pressure and a danger to other road users.