Truck load in North Kilkenny found to be more than 12,000kg overweight
It weighed in at 44,200kg overall
A HGV in North Kilkenny was found to be carrying more than 12,000kg extra of a load than it should.
Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit stopped the stone-carrying, four axel rigid lorry in Ballyragget yesterday.
It was taken to an official weighbridge where it weighed in at 44,200KG.
A prosecution’s to follow.
Gardaí say the weight would put the braking system and tyres on the lorry under severe pressure and a danger to other road users.